National shooting: Narmada, Neha and Aishwary Tomar win in trials

Bhopal, Feb 26 Tamil Nadu’s R. Narmada Nithin won the Women’s 10m Air Rifle T4 trials, even as Uttar Pradesh’s Neha overcame two seasoned opponents to take the Women’s 25m Pistol T3 title and Olympian and local star Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, scored a facile win in the Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) T4 match, on competition Day 3 of the National Rifle/Pistol Selection Trials at the M.P. State Shooting Academy ranges here on Monday.

Narmada had earlier reached the T3 finals on Sunday but was not to be denied on the day as she shot 251.8 to deny another local favourite Ashi Chouksey, who came second for the second day running. Rajasthan’s Nisha Kanwar was third.

In the Women’s 25m Pistol T4, Neha claimed the crown with 31 hits in the final. Finishing second was Olympian and former Asian Games champion Rahi Sarnobat, who shot 29 while another seasoned women’s pistol shooter Anisa Sayyed, was third with 22.

Aishwary beats World Record score

In the men’s 3P, Tomar stamped his class with a scorching 466.4 in the final. To put it in perspective, the current world record stands at 466.1. He had earlier topped qualification with a score of 588.

Navyman Niraj Kumar was second while Goldie Gurjar registered a second consecutive podium finish in the trials, coming third.

