National Sports Day 2022: SAI to celebrate PM Modi's 'Meet the Champion' initiative

With the zeal and enthusiasm hitting every street and corner across India on the eve of National Sports Day, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports would be conducting the 'Meet The Champion' initiative in 26 schools across the country on August 29, said officials on Sunday.

Few of the prominent athletes that would be part of the initiative among others are, Commonwealth Games (CWG) and World Championships Gold Medallist Nikhat Zareen, Paralympics and CWG medallist Bhavina Patel, Tokyo Olympics and CWG medallist Manpreet Singh.

'Meet the Champions' is a unique school visit campaign that was kicked off by Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra in December last year and has reached various parts of the country over the past few months. During the school visit, the champion athlete shares their experiences, life lessons, and tips on how to eat right and also give an overall inspirational boost to school children.

"With the special occasion of the National Sports Day and as a tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has now expanded the initiative to also include athletes who participated in the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games (CWG) and World Championships," read a statement.

Sports Authority of India would also be celebrating this year's National Sports Day, as part of the FIT INDIA campaign, through pan-India sports events with the theme of Sports as an enabler for an inclusive and fit society. Sporting events are organized for different levels, including both professional as well as recreational events among people of various age groups, and of all walks of life.

In the evening, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur, along with Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik will have a special virtual interaction with a few sports and Fit India fitness icons of the country to discuss the importance to fitness and sports in India.

( With inputs from ANI )

