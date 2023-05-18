NBA Western Conference Finals: Lakers will be looking to bounce back after defeat in Game 1 by Denver Nuggets

Denver [US], May 18 : Denver Nuggets will be hosting Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference Finals at the Ball Arena in Denver on May 19.

Los Angeles Lakers will be looking to bounce back from the defeat in Game 1. Denver Nuggets won the first game by 132-126, giving the Lakers a challenging task to fulfil.

In Game 1 of the Western Conference Final, Denver Nugget's player Nikola Jokic took everyone by surprise. He scored a total of 34 points and got 21 rebounds. He provided 14 assists.

He got support from his teammate Jamal Murray who scored 31 points got five rebounds and gave five assists.

Whereas for the Lakers, Anthony Davis took the game to Denver as he scored 40 points, got 10 rebounds and gave three assists. Lebron James contributed to the team by getting 26 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

Lebron James twice won consecutive NBA MVP awards (2009-10, 2012-13). Nikola Jokic did it in 2021-22 and finished second this season.

The superstars will take centre stage as Lebron's Los Angeles Lakers take on Jokic's Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals Game 2 on Friday in Denver.

The top-seeded Nuggets are back in the Western Conference finals for the first time since losing to the Lakers in 2020 in the bubble in five games.

Denver has started the seven-match series with a win and will be hoping to go all the way whereas, the Lakers will be looking to bounce back from the defeat in Game 1.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor