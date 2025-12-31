Neeraj Chopra ends the year 2025 with 'beautiful memories'

New Delhi, Dec 31 India's legendary javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, a two-time Olympic medallist, ended the year 2025 with "beautiful memories", thanking everyone for being part of his marriage celebration.

Neeraj Chopra, the first Indian athlete to win an Olympic gold medal, and his spouse, Himani Mor Chopra, threw a reception party on December 26 and hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other big dignitaries in New Delhi. The couple got married to each other earlier this year, in January.

"Ending 2025 with beautiful memories. A beautiful time with family, friends, and endless blessings. Thank you for being part of our celebration and showering us with love," Neeraj Chopra posted on Instagram.

The 27-year-old Chopra had a mixed year, breaking the 90-metre mark at the Doha Diamond League but finishing eighth overall due to fitness issues, failing to protect his World Championship title. Before that, he won the gold medal in the Golden Spike Ostrava and finished second in the 2025 Diamond League final, continuing his top-two streak since 2021 and his podium finish streak since 2020.

Additionally, he also hosted and won a javelin throw competition, called the NC Classic, in Bengaluru.

The superstar hired Czech icon Jan Zelezny, who has three Olympic gold medals and the world record for the javelin throw of 98.48 meters, as a new coach at the beginning of the season.

Chopra made history by winning the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics, becoming the first Indian athlete to win an Olympic medal. He followed that up with a silver medal in the Paris Olympic Games in 2024. In between, he had also won a silver and a gold medal in the World Championships.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor