Neeraj to skip as Sable, Yarraji lead Indian contingent at Asian Athletics Championships 2025

Gumi [South Korea], April 26 : Avinash Sable, Jyothi Yarraji, and Praveen Chithravel are some of the notable inclusions in the Indian line-up for the Asian Athletics Championships starting from May 27 onwards, with Olympic gold medalist and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra giving the tournament a miss.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) announced the squad on Friday, following the conclusion of the Federation Cup in Kochi, which served as the final selection trial event, according to Olympics.com.

The participation in the Federation Cup was mandatory for athletes to be selected, except for a few elite stars. Steeplechasers Avinash Sable and Parul Chaudhary, both national record holders, were given exemptions.

Neeraj's schedule begins with the Doha Diamond League on May 16 and will also include the first-ever Neeraj Chopra Classic event in Bengaluru on May 24, which will cause him to miss out. In his absence, Sachin Yadav and Yashvir Singh will be representing the tricolour in the men's javelin throw.

Asian Games gold medalists Annu Rani and Tajinderpal Singh Toor are among the notable names missing. The Indian squad also includes several Olympians, Asian Games medalists, and national record holders.

Chithravel, who equalled his national record with a 17.37 m leap on Thursday, will be representing India in the men's triple jump along with the current Asian champion Abdulla Aboobacker.

Yarraji will also be aiming to defend her 100 m hurdles title, while Tejaswin Shankar will be playing in the decathlon. Sprinter Animesh Kujur, after breaking the 200m national record, will also be featuring in the national team.

The women's squad will also feature long jumpers Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan, along with quarter-milers Rupal Chaudhary and Vithya Ramraj, the latter also named in the 400m hurdles and the 4x400m relay.

During the last Asian Athletics Championships held in Bangkok back in 2023, India finished with a total of 27 medals, including six gold, 12 silver, and nine bronze.

-Asian Athletics Championships 2025: India team

Men

200m: Animesh Kujur

800m: Anu Kumar, Krishan Kumar

1500m: Yoonus Shah

3000m steeplechase: Avinash Sable

5000m: Gulveer Singh, Abhishek Pal

10,000m: Gulveer Singh, Sawan Barwal

Triple jump: Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker

High jump: Sarvesh Kushare

Shot put: Samardeep Singh Gill

Javelin throw: Sachin Yadav, Yashvir Singh

Decathlon: Tejaswin Shankar

20km race walk: Servin Sebastian, Amit

4x100m: Pranav Pramod, Animesh Kujur, Manikanta Hoblidar, Amlan Borgohain, Tamilarasu, Ragul Kumar, Gurvinder Singh

4x400m: Vishal TK, Jay Kumar, Manu TS, Dharamveer Chaudhary, Rince Joseph, Tushar Kanti, Santosh Kumar, Mohit Kumar

Women

200m: Nithya Gandhe

400m: Rupal Chaudhary, Vithya Ramraj

800m: Twinkle Chaudhary, Pooja

1500m: Lili Das, Pooja

3000m steeplechase: Parul Chaudhary, Ankita

5000m: Sanjivani Baburao, Parul Chaudhary

10000m: Sanjivani Baburao, Seema

100m hurdles: Jyothi Yarraji

400m hurdles: Vithya Ramraj, Anu R

Long jump: Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan

High jump: Pooja

Heptathlon: Nandini Agasara

4x100m: Nithya Gandhe, Abhinaya Rajarajan, Sneha S, Srabani Nanda, Daneshwari, V Sudeeksha

4x400m: Rupal, Sneha K, Subha Venkatesan, Jisna Mathew, Kunja Rajitha, Sandramol Sabu.

