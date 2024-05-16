'Never ever wanted to see this happen', Indian goalie Gurpreet Sandhu reacts to Chhetri’s retirement call

New Delhi, May 16 Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Sunil Chhetri are the pillars of the current Indian football team. Following the skipper's emotional announcement of retiring from international circuit, the goalkeeper has let his feelings known saying he "never wanted to see this happen".

Sandhu has had a first class ticket to Chhetri’s journey. The duo have been playing football together since the goalkeeper's call up to the national team in 2011 and have also been a part of the same Bengaluru FC squad since 2018.

"Never wanted to see this happen, I wish I could do something to change your mind but I also understand why it is happening bhai. The whole country needs to celebrate your international career on the 6th of June the way you deserve. My Captain," Sandhu posted on Instagram.

Chhetri will be lacing his boots to represent the country one last time against Kuwait on June 6 in the FIFA WC Qualifiers. It is a must win game for India if they are to qualify for the next round and keep the dream alive. The latest announcement of his retirement is sure to fuel motivation in the team in order to give a true legend of the game a proper farewell.

"The feeling I recollected in the last 19 years is a very nice combination of duty, pressure and immense joy. I never thought, individually, these are the many games I have played for the country, this is what I have; good or bad, but now I dit it. This last one and half or two months I did it... because probably I was towards the decision that this game will be my last," said India’s all time leading top scorer in a video he posted on social media on Thursday.

