Never seen such a fabulous performance: Bangar hails Vaibhav's blitzkrieg against GT

Jaipur, April 29 Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar was all praise for the 14-year-old Rajasthan Royals batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record breaking innings against Gujarat Titans.

Vaibhav smashed a belligerent 101 off 38 balls to help RR beat GT by eight wickets in the IPL 2025 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday.

Less than a fortnight since becoming the youngest debutant in the IPL, Vaibhav shattered a stack of records with an inspired century against GT. His ton, which took just 35 balls to register is the fastest century by an Indian player in the IPL and the second-fastest of all time, just five balls slower than Chris Gayle’s historic innings from 2013.

At 14 years and 32 days old, Vaibhav also become the youngest player to score a century in the IPL and T20 cricket as a whole.

"I have never seen such a fabulous performance, and never could I have imagined the impact it would create. We had Sachin Tendulkar at 14 or 15, but he went through the grind — Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy — before playing for the country. Parthiv Patel once came in without first-class cricket experience and saved a Test match for India. But this is altogether different.

"This is T20 cricket — a fearless 14-year-old taking down 3-4 of the best bowlers around: Rashid Khan, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna. Chasing a target around 210, the very fact that he just kept going — especially favoring the on-side but playing some incredible shots through the off-side too — was special.

"That six off Prasidh Krishna’s slower ball, with his weight completely on the back foot over long-off, was absolutely incredible," Bangar said on JioHotstar.

The 14-year-old brought up his 50 in 17 balls by hitting Washington Sundar for two sixes and a four within a span of just four deliveries in the fifth over. It was the fastest fifty of IPL 2025. He continued his rampage to bring up his century with a trademark six off Rashid Khan. Prasidh Krishna eventually dismissed him in the next over.

Bangar further spoke about the significance of Vaibhav’s achievement and its ripple effect beyond the match. "I loved his celebration too — just a simple, almost salute-like gesture with the bat, as if saying, ‘Remember me in your prayers.’ That kind of swag. I'm really happy he achieved this landmark so early. I can only imagine the pride his parents, coaches, and support system must be feeling.

"From Bihar, where he comes from, this moment will have a massive influence — inspiring countless youngsters waking up at 7 AM to train. His achievement leaves an imprint that will stay with them for a very long time," he said.

