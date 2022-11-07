New York City Marathon back to full capacity

New York, Nov 7 The New York City Marathon was held on Sunday in full capacity with 50,000 runners for the first time since 2019.

The event also marked the last stop on the Abbott World Marathon Majors Series XIV.

Evans Chebet, the 2022 Boston Marathon champion from Kenya, won the men's race in two hours, eight minutes and 41 seconds, while Brazilian runner Daniel Do Nascimento collapsed halfway through the race.

"My team gave me motivation and I knew that after winning Boston I could come to New York and also do well," said Chebet.

Kenyan runner Sharon Lokedi finished her first-ever marathon in 2:23:23, ranking first in the women's race.

"I expected to run well, but it ended up being an even better outcome than I had hoped for," Lokedi said, reports Xinhua.

Elsewhere, Switzerland's Marcel Hug and Susannah Scaroni of the United States broke course records to win the men's and women's professional wheelchair divisions respectively.

The course-record bonus for the professional wheelchair division this year was raised to 50,000 U.S. dollars, making the wheelchair division bonus equal to the open division bonus, said New York Road Runners (NYRR).

The New York City Marathon had been capped at around 30,000 runners in 2021 following cancellation in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor