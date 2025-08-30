Newcastle United sign German striker Nick Woltemade on club record deal

Newcastle upon Tyne, Aug 30 Newcastle United have completed a club-record deal to sign forward Nick Woltemade from Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Germany international becomes the Magpies' fifth addition of the summer after penning a long-term deal at St. James' Park.

Nick began his career with Werder Bremen, where he progressed through the youth system to become their youngest-ever Bundesliga player as a 17-year-old in 2020.

He made the switch to Stuttgart last summer and quickly established himself as one of the most exciting attackers in the German top-flight.

He ended last season with 17 goals to his name from 33 appearances in all competitions and continued his form at the recent Under-21s European Championships, where he collected the top goalscorer award.

The 6ft 6in striker, who has two international caps at senior level, will link up with the Germany squad next week for their World Cup qualifiers against Slovakia and Northern Ireland.

"I'm really happy to be at this amazing club. From the first contact, I felt like the club really wanted me and had big plans for me," said Nick, who will wear the number 27 shirt for Newcastle United.

"It's a big step in my life to leave Germany but everybody has welcomed me so well and it already feels like family. I have a really good feeling from speaking to the head coach that this is the right place for me to find my best level.

"I know the stadium from watching games on television - it looks amazing and I know the atmosphere is crazy. I'm really excited to play and start scoring goals here."

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe added, "We're delighted to get Nick's signing over the line so quickly. He fits the profile for exactly what we have been looking to add to our attacking options.

"He's strong in a lot of areas - he has great technical ability and has proven himself to be a real threat in one of Europe's top leagues - but he's also still at an age where he has plenty of room to develop and grow here.

"Nick is a great character too and we're really pleased to welcome him to the group."

