Niharika Singhania claims Podium at National Equestrian Premier League after international win

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 10 : In a thrilling conclusion to the prestigious Equestrian Premier League (EPL) held in Bengaluru, three of the nation's top ridersNiharika Singhania, Yash Nensee and Yashaan Khambattashowcased exceptional skill and composure to secure a joint first-place victory. The tie for the top spot in the premier 1.40 m show jumping class highlights the incredible depth of talent in Indian equestrian sports.

Competing in a challenging field of over 130 participants from across the country, the trio navigated a technically demanding course flawlessly. All three athletes delivered perfect clear rounds, making it impossible to separate them and resulting in a well-deserved shared triumph. The winning partnerships brought together exceptional riders and their equally remarkable horses: Niharika Singhania with Sir Lancelot, Yash Nensee riding D'Amour du Nenuphar, and Yashaan Khambatta on Lord Stakkolensky.

For Niharika Singhania, this achievement in Bengaluru follows her recent gold medal win in Belgium, reinforcing a season of consistent excellence.

While speaking about her experience at the EPL, Niharika said, "It was a tough, competitive class with incredible riders, and I'm thrilled to share this top spot with Yash and Yashaan. They both had fantastic rounds. Every competition is a learning experience, and this result only motivates me to train harder and aim for the next challenge."

The success of the Mumbai-based riders underscores the strong talent emerging from clubs like the Amateur Riders' Club (ARC), who secured multiple medals at the event. The EPL, organised by the Embassy International Riding School (EIRS), is a key event in the national equestrian calendar, and the performance of these riders at such a high level demonstrates their dedication and skill.

This victory is not just a personal triumph for the athletes but serves as a powerful inspiration for aspiring equestrians, highlighting the growing prowess of young Indians in specialised international sports.

Niharika's achievement is a testament to the values of perseverance and hard work, demonstrating that with rigorous training and unwavering passion, Indian athletes can excel on both national and global platforms.

