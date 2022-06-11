Nitin Chauhan wins silver in 66 kg Judo at European Open 2022
Published: June 11, 2022
Patiala athlete Nitin Chauhan has captured a silver medal in the men's 66 kg Judo category at the ongoing ...
Patiala athlete Nitin Chauhan has captured a silver medal in the men's 66 kg Judo category at the ongoing European Open 2022 in Madrid.
"Congratulations to our SAI NCOE, Patiala athlete #NitinChauhan on winning in Men's 66kg Judo category at the #EuropeanOpen2022 in Madrid today The participation of 's Judo team at the Int'l competition has been financially assisted by @YASMinistry #IndianSports #Judo," tweeted SAI Media.
The competition started on Saturday and will continue till June 12.
( With inputs from ANI )
