Nitin Chauhan wins silver in 66 kg Judo at European Open 2022

By ANI | Published: June 11, 2022 10:37 PM2022-06-11T22:37:41+5:302022-06-11T22:45:07+5:30

Patiala athlete Nitin Chauhan has captured a silver medal in the men's 66 kg Judo category at the ongoing European Open 2022 in Madrid.

"Congratulations to our SAI NCOE, Patiala athlete #NitinChauhan on winning in Men's 66kg Judo category at the #EuropeanOpen2022 in Madrid today The participation of 's Judo team at the Int'l competition has been financially assisted by @YASMinistry #IndianSports #Judo," tweeted SAI Media.

The competition started on Saturday and will continue till June 12.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

