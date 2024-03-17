No dreams but hard work for Leverkusen's treble chance, says Alonso

Berlin, March 17 Bayer Leverkusen riding the wave in three competitions is keeping coach Xabi Alonso awake at night.

"I can hardly sleep after tight games. It is always late, and it takes a while," the 42-year-old Spaniard admitted ahead of his side's Bundesliga encounter against Freiburg on Sunday, reports Xinhua.

While Leverkusen has reached the last eight of the UEFA Europa League and the semifinals of the German Cup, and enjoys a 10-point lead in the Bundesliga with nine games to play, the former Liverpool and Bayern Munich midfielder said, "Things are far from easy."

A series of 37 unbeaten games seems to increase the pressure. For Alonso, that's the reason to follow a step-by-step policy and forget about rumors that he might leave after this season, as the former midfielder finds himself in the middle of crunch time.

"I might be working for the treble as we have the chance, but as we are far from having finished the mission, we are well advised to keep calm," the coach stated.

While his side constantly has to rotate between competitions, Alonso is convinced that "every victory, every proceeding to the next round is a motivation booster for us."

Reports speak of Alonso considering leaving when success can be achieved in Leverkusen. Bayern Munich seems to enjoy an advantage in the race for the Spaniard, while the Liverpool job is seen as more delicate, as successfully following in the footsteps of the team's current coach Jurgen Klopp seems nearly impossible.

For now, the 2008 and 2012 European champion and 2010 World Cup winner is counting on his vast experience of how to win titles, not to mention his two Champions League triumphs with Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Alonso calls all competitions a long-distance race. "You are done when you are done, dreaming doesn't take you over the line," he added. "It's my job to see the moment and find out what is best for my team."

