"No one is above law, hopeful of justice from SC": Bajrang Punia amid fresh stir against WFI chief

New Delhi [India], April 26 : Amid the fresh stir against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia and other protesting grapplers on Tuesday on Tuesday met their advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal at the latter's house.

Later, speaking with media persons, Punia said the grapplers, who sat in protest near the Jantar Mantar demanding the removal of Brij Bhushan in the light of allegations of sexual harassment by women grapplers and an overall of the federation, were hopeful of getting justice from the Supreme Court as there is no one above the law.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to Delhi Police on the wrestler's plea seeking registration of an FIR against the WFI chief in the light of the allegations.

After the wrestlers went public with their allegations against the WFI president in January, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announced the formation of an oversight committee, led by star pugilist MC Mary Kom, to probe the claims. Pending the report by the oversight committee, the WFI president was asked to step aside from the day-to-day activities of the federation.

"We are holding a sit-in at Jantar Mantar in the hope of justice. We had been awaiting justice for the last 3 months but didn't get it. Hence, we have been forced to launch fresh protests outside Jantar Mantar. The Supreme Court has taken cognisance of this matter, terming it serious. This gives us hope of justice soon," Punia told reporters after meeting Kapil Sibal.

Earlier, Sibal questioned Delhi Police for not registering an FIR against the WFI chief, saying, "It's most unfortunate that people in power talk about morality, talk about doing the right thing when, in fact, the reality is just the opposite. The investigating agencies act on their (government's) directions. On what basis did the police not register an FIR? The Supreme Court's position is quite clear. If there are allegations against an individual that make out a cognisable offence, an FIR should be registered. This is a very serious offence."

On the protesting wrestlers not forwarding the allegations against the WFI chief in writing to the committee, Punia said, "Two wrestlers have already given affidavits. We cannot disclose their names. We have also shared some details and evidence. They deposed before the committee detailing the allegations of sexual harassment. So the committee has enough material on record to push for action (against the WFI chief)."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor