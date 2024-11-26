North Korea, Russia sign agreement to enhance sports exchanges: Report

Seoul, Nov 26 North Korea and Russia have signed a protocol on enhancing sports exchanges for next year, the North's state media said, as the two nations have been bolstering cooperation in various fields.

Kim Il-guk, North Korea's Minister of Physical Culture and Sports, signed the protocol with Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev in Pyongyang the previous day, reports Yonhap quoting the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

While details of the protocol were not disclosed, the KCNA said that Kim and Degtyarev discussed ways to expand and enhance exchanges and cooperation between the two countries' sports sectors during their talks.

Degtyarev later announced on his Telegram channel that he had proposed organising the "Russian-Korean Summer Games" on a biennial basis, to be held alternately in the two nations starting next year.

"We are ready to hold at least 10 sports competitions in the program of the proposed Games. The North Korean side was all for this," he said, according to Russia's TASS news agency.

The Russian Embassy in North Korea announced the Russian sports minister's visit in a Facebook post last Friday, saying the agreement he planned to sign with North Korea would include joint sports events, the nurturing of expert workforces and sports tourism.

Since signing a "strategic partnership treaty" in June, the two countries have expanded bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including the military, economy and sports.

Koo

"We call for compliance with UNSC resolutions and once again urge an immediate halt to any illegal exchanges," Koo said during a press briefing.

Following the treaty between Pyongyang and Moscow, North Korea deployed thousands of troops to Russia to support its war against Ukraine and also supplied weapons to Russia, including rocket launchers and artillery systems.

Experts have raised concerns that the North's close alignment with Russia could allow Pyongyang to bypass international sanctions by securing rewards from Moscow.

