Northamptonshire signs Siddharth Kaul for three-match deal

New Delhi, May 8 Northamptonshire has signed Siddharth Kaul for the next three Vitality County Championship fixtures. He replaces Australian seamer Chris Tremain, whose four-game stay has ended, at Northants.

The 33-year-old Kaul represented India in three T20 internationals and three One-Day internationals in 2018 including two wicketless appearances at Trent Bridge and Lord's against England.

Most recently, Kaul represented Punjab in the Ranji Trophy, taking 15 wickets at a season average of 31.26. He has taken 286 first-class wickets at a rate of 26.44 overall, including 16 five-wicket hauls.

"I'm very happy to be here to represent Northamptonshire and very excited to help the team win games and push for promotion," Kaul said.

"I'm confident that I will bring my positive mindset and experience to help my teammates win in any situation in the match."

Northants head coach, John Sadler, added: "Sid has a lot of experience with the ball, he's played a lot of first-class cricket and is keen to make a big impact when he joins the squad.

"He's finished his domestic season over in India where he picked up some good form so hopefully he continues that on with us."

Kaul is available for selection immediately, and could feature in Northamptonsire's next game against Gloucestershire, at Wantage Road on May 10.

