Nottingham Forest sign defender Nicolo Savona from Juventus

Nottinghamshire, Aug 30 Nottingham Forest have signed Nicolo Savona from Juventus on a five-year deal, the club confirmed on Saturday.

The defender joins the club having been with the Turin side since the age of eight. The versatile 22-year-old made his debut for The Old Lady in August 2024 and went on to play 40 times for Juventus in all competitions.

As well as playing 28 times in Serie A, Savona brings European experience to Trentside, featuring in seven Champions League games in the 2024/25 campaign.

Operating predominantly as a right back, Savona can play in central defence and was also deployed at left back during his time with the 36-time Italian champions.

His performances were recognised on the international stage when he was called up to Luciano Spalletti’s Italy squad for the UEFA Nations League in November 2024.

Following the arrival of Douglas Luiz, the Italian becomes the second player this summer to join from Juventus.

Upon signing, Savona said, “I am very excited to be here. It is a new experience for me as a person and a player. It is such a historic club, and the move is a dream come true. I can’t wait to play in front of the fans at the City Ground, and I will give my all for the shirt.”

Chief Football Officer Ross Wilson said, “Nicolò gained great experience with Juventus last season, and we’re really pleased he is joining us for his next step.”

“He is a versatile player who will be another strong option in our defensive unit, and we are convinced he will continue to develop here at Forest. He understands the demands of playing for a big Club and arrives here keen to make an impact straight away. We look forward to welcoming him to our group.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor