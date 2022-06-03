NRI Festival and Sports Mahotsav gets key Govt approvals for use of logos during mega event

New Delhi, June 3 The NRI Festival and Sports Mahotsav, being organised by Rejoice Health Foundation as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) celebrations, has got all the necessary permits to use the Indian Government's 'Incredible India', 'AKAM' and 'Fit India' logos during the six-month-long event, for which Power Sportz is the media partner.

The NRI Festival will be held between July-December this year and will have a series of events across Sports, Health, Fitness and Culture, for which Power Sportz, the world's first Live Digital Sports channel headquartered in India, will provide global coverage.

The NRI Festival is scheduled between July 1 and December 31 at Delhi/NCR, Goa, Hyderabad, Mumbai, UP, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.

This festival, focusing on the massive 32 million Indian diaspora living in different parts of the world, will have on-ground events involving diaspora participation in all the activities, apart from the NRI communities being spectators at different events.

One of the main issues was getting the Government of India nod to get associated with the NRI Festival, and the permissions have come across seamlessly, with the Culture Ministry giving its approval for the use of its 'AKAM' logo, the Tourism Ministry giving its consent to use the 'Incredible India' logo and the Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry keen to help by giving the rights to use its signature 'Fit India' campaign logo.

With its global coverage, Power Sportz TV is an apt media partner for a festival of such magnitude, given that its digital platform gets viewership across many countries. It's also available on all apps, web and Amazon Fire TV, and is a free-to-air platform in sync with the Rejoice Foundation's motto of "being a non-profit foundation", said Dr. Naval Kumar Verma, chairman Rejoice Health Foundation.

Detailing the reason for associating with the NRI Festival as media partner, Kanthi D. Suresh, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Power Sportz TV, said on Friday, "Focusing on the Indian diaspora has been part of our vision plan as we have many of the youth diaspora in touch with us, primarily wanting to know as to how they can be a part of sports activities like cricket, football, kabaddi etc.

"We are glad to be playing an important role here," added Kanthi D. Suresh.

In an earlier interview with , she had revealed about working on a Global Power Sports League, particularly targeting the large Indian diaspora locations to hold these leagues. "We are glad, all this is now happening in India itself," said Kanthi D. Suresh.

While the launch of the NRI Festival is scheduled in the first week of July, the festival details will be revealed in detail to various NRI Cell heads in India and different parts of the world in due course.

According to sources, different venues and locations, which will hold the events, are being decided jointly by Rejoice Foundation and Power Sportz TV.

The Central Government had in October 2021 directed the print, electronic and digital media to display the logo of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' as part of the campaign to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence.

"Private media have consistently taken the lead in celebrating India's patriotic spirit and national achievements. It is advised to use the logo during the period of celebrations so that citizens are made aware of India's rich history and commitment to a bright future," the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry had said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his recent visit to Denmark, said that India needs to rejuvenate its tourism sector, and in a few years there will be only one destination that is 'Chalo India'. He described the Indian diaspora as India's ambassadors in their respective homelands and urged them to encourage at least five non-Indian friends to visit India.

The NRI Festival will ensure spreading the message of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' not only to the Indian diaspora but also to other nationalities who want to associate closely with Indian communities the world over.

