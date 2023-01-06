NSCI All-India Snooker: Rrahul, Rovin impress with century breaks

Mumbai, Jan 6 Rrahul Sachdev and Rovin D'Souza both potted consistently and went on to record century breaks in winning their respective matches of the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) organised Rs 13 lakh prize-money All India Snooker Open 2023.

The left-handed Sachdev was in complete control as he was striking the balls with precision and went on to outclass Yash Kamdar 3-0 cruising to an 83-23, 71-5, and 102-1 victory, in the best-of-five-frame first-round match. Sachdev after taking the first frame rolled in a break of 66 in the second and then produced the three-figure effort, the first first-century of the tournament. He was in full flow and his shot selection and potting was perfect and had he not missed a long blue he would have cleared the table and extended the break.

Later, on a side table, D'Souza was also on song and managed to scrape past Vivek Shah winning by a close 4-2 (67-70, 61-20, 102-4, 68-22, 50-57, and 103-16) frame scores victory.

Both Rrahul and D'Souza will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 1,500, presented for each century break.

In other keenly-contested second-round matches, Aditya Agrawal was taken the distance before he managed to beat Harsh Thakkar 4-3 (69-26, 64, 18-64, 58-68, 57-34, 41-68, 55-41, and 63-31) and Rajwardhan Joshi also struggled a bit before defeating Zareer Shroff 4-3 (58-10, 32-61, 83-6, 44-70, 58-71, 59-9, 68-28 to also progress into the main draw.

Results - Round 1: Aashit Pandya beat Gautam Bhalla 3-0 (49-36, 62-52, 54-32; Kanishk Jhanjaria beat Obed Kureshi 3-0 (78-6, 104(56)-0, 92-11; Parth Shah beat Anil Sahani 3-1 (52-21, 23-62, 49-40, 59-24; Cheatan Rajarwal beat Karan Makhwana 3-0 (48-38, 66-13, 64-37; Vishwajeet Mohan beat Gaurav Malhotra 3-0 (83-51, 90-36, 80-37; Kalpesh Mewada beat Rohan Kothare 3-1 (94-53, 66-11, 52-65, 72(52)-58); Shehzad Hussain beat Manish Purabia 3-0 (74-14, 62-25, 74-50); Sanjay Singh beat Aarav Sancheti 3-1 (77-20, 34-70, 58-27, 70-40); Rishabh Kumar beat Mohsin Achava 3-0 (57-28, 62-55, 80-35); Saad Sayed beat Devesh Sunthaliya 3-0 (60-29, 67-59, 77-9);

Round 2: Rovin D'Souza beat Vivek Shah 4-3 (67-70, 61-20, 102(53)-4, 68-22, 50-57, 103(100)-16); Aditya Agrawal beat Harsh Thakkar 4-3 (69-26, 64, 18-64, 58-68, 57-34, 41-68, 55-41, 63-31); Rajwardhan Joshi beat Zareer Shroff 4-3 (58-10, 32-61, 83-6, 44-70, 58-71, 59-9, 68-28; Rrahul Sachdev beat Yash Kamdar 3-0 (83-23, 71(66)-5, 102(101)-1).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor