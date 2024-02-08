NZ's Daryl Mitchell to miss 2nd SA Test, Australia T20Is due to foot injury

Christchurch, Feb 8 New Zealand have suffered a big blow as their middle-order batter Daryl Mitchell has been ruled out from the second Test against South Africa and the T20I series against Australia due to injury, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Thursday.

Mitchell has been battling an ongoing foot complaint and team management have decided the 32-year-old will sit out the second Test against the Proteas in an attempt to allow an ongoing foot injury to heal.

"It was hoped recent periods of rest, including sitting out the 5th T20I against Pakistan and the Super Smash Finals, would allow the injury to heal, but with Mitchell still experiencing discomfort it was decided a focused period of rehabilitation was necessary," NZC said in a statement.

The right-hander has scored 34 and 11* during New Zealand's emphatic 281-run triumph over South Africa in the first Test in Mount Maunganui.

No replacement has been named for Mitchell for the second Test as fast bowler Will O'Rourke will join the squad in for second Test and all remaining members of the squad for the 1st Test at Bay Oval will now travel to Hamilton.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said the decision was based on a long-term view to ensure Mitchell is fully fit for the Tegel Test series against Australia starting on February 29.

"Daryl is a hugely important member of the squad in all three formats and ensuring he is in the best shape is vital with the period of matches to come,” said Stead. Based on the schedule ahead, we feel now is an appropriate time for Daryl to complete a period of rehabilitation," said Stead.

New Zealand will travel to Hamilton on Saturday morning ahead of the second Test against South Africa which starts at Seddon Park on February 13.

