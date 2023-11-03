Odisha CM felicitates Pramod Bhagat, Soundarya Kumar following their immaculate success at the Asian Para Games

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 3 : Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik felicitated para-athletes, Pramod Bhagat and Soundary Kumar for their incredible performance at the recently concluded Asian Para Games and presented them with cash awards.

Pramod Bhagat's performance was recognized with a cash award of Rs 2 Crores while Soundarya Kumar Pradhan received a cheque of Rs. 1.5 Crores for their achievements.

Pramod Bhagat's performance was outstanding with three medals in para-badminton, including gold, Soundarya Kumar Pradhan won a gold and silver medal in chess.

Congratulating the athletes Naveen Patnaik said, "I am incredibly proud to felicitate our para-athletes, Pramod Bhagat and Soundarya Kumar, for their outstanding achievements at the Asian Para Games. Their dedication, talent, and perseverance have brought immense glory to our state. Their triumphs are an inspiration to all of us."

CM Patnaik further assured both para-athletes of Odisha of unwavering support in their journey ahead, including Pramod Bhagat's upcoming campaign at the Olympics in Paris.

Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha, VK Pandian was present on this occasion and extended their best wishes to the athletes.

Soundarya Kumar Pradhan and Pramod Bhagat expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Patnaik and thanked Odisha for supporting and encouraging them in their pursuit of excellence.

At the Asian Para Games, the reigning Paralympic and Asian Para Games champion Pramod Bhagat won the gold to defend his title in the para badminton men's singles SL3 event. He also secured bronze medals in men's doubles SL3-SL4 and the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 events respectively. Soundarya Kumar Pradhan won the gold Medal in the Team Rapid VI B1 Chess and secured a silver Medal in the Individual Rapid VI B1 Chess event.

