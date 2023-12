Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik presented with first ticket for Ultimate Kho Kho League Season 2

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 22 : Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was on Friday presented with the first ticket for the Ultimate Kho Kho League Season 2 which will commence on December 24 at the JN Indoor Stadium, Cuttack where hosts and defending champions Odisha Juggernauts will take on Rajasthan Warriors.

"Promotion of traditional Indian sport Kho Kho is crucial for us and Ultimate Kho Kho League provides an opportunity for masses to enjoy the thrill of this unique game. I wish the teams the very best and a memorable experience in Odisha," Chief Minister Patnaik said in an official statement.

Tenzing Niyogi, CEO and League Commissioner of Ultimate Kho Kho shared, "It is a privilege to meet CM Naveen Patnaik and we are delighted to present him with the first ticket for the second edition of Ultimate Kho Kho. Odisha has emerged as the vibrant nucleus of sports in India, proudly hosting a series of prestigious events in recent years. His vision has laid the foundation for a sporting legacy that continues to inspire and captivate us. As we begin the second chapter of Ultimate Kho Kho, the excitement is extremely high, especially as we host this edition in Odisha."

Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) is all geared up for its grand second edition, scheduled to kickstart on December 24, 2023, and final on January 13, 2024 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha.

The Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 will feature India's top 145 players, including 33 young talents aged between 16 to 18. Defending champions Odisha Juggernauts, Chennai Quick Guns, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis Rajasthan Warriors, and Telugu Yoddhas, will be the six franchises to fight for the coveted crown in the upcoming season.

