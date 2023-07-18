Olympian Mirabai Chanu urges PM, HM to restore peace, normalcy in Manipur

Imphal, July 18 Star Indian weightlifter and Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur.

In a video message, the 27-year-old Olympian said that due to the ethnic conflict in Manipur, many sports persons could not participate in the training camps and children's studies are also being largely disturbed.

“Huge number of people lost their lives. Houses of many people were burnt. I also have homes in Manipur. Now I am not in the state. I am now in the USA, preparing myself for the World Championship and Asian Games,” she said.

The ace athlete, who was earlier appointed by the Manipur government as Assistant Superintendent of Police, Sports, after her performance at the Tokyo Olympics, said that though she is not now in Manipur, but closely observing the everyday affairs of the state.

After Chanu’s video message, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted : “Surely the PM can now at least say something on Manipur.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor