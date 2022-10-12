Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar to face murder trail in junior wrestler's death

A Delhi Court today framed charges relating to murder, attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly, and other sections, including criminal conspiracy, against Olympian Sushil Kumar and 17 others in the murder case of junior wrestler Sagar Dhankar.

Delhi's Rohini court has also framed charges against two accused who are on the run.After being on the run for nearly three weeks, Sushil Kumar was arrested for his alleged involvement in the death of a 23-year-old wrestler at Chhatrasal Stadium, along with co-accused Ajay from outer Delhi's Mundka area.

According to police, the 37-year-old champion wrestler and his associates assaulted fellow wrestler Sagar Dhankar, 23, and his two friends on May 4 at the national capital's Chhatrasal Stadium. All three had to be hospitalised. Mr Dhankar later died of his injuries. Delhi Police, in its status report, said the accused is the kingpin of the present case and had conspired with other co-accused had arranged weapons and men, including dreaded criminals of Haryana and Delhi, to kidnap the victims from different areas, to commit the offence.