Olympic medallist Mary Kom backs Indian athletes to clinch more medals in ongoing Asian Games

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 : Olympic medallist Mary Kom sent her wishes to the Indian athletes, saying she was hopeful that they will give off their absolute best in the ongoing Asian Games.

India crossed the 50-medal mark, bagging 15 medals on Sunday with some exceptional performances in athletics as well as in shooting.

With India setting sights on bagging 100 medals this Asiad, Mary Kom praised the contingent saying she was praying for her fellow athletes to bring home more medals, "especially gold".

"I have already sent them a message, conveying my best wishes to our Indian contingent. Some of them are doing very well, winning gold, silver, and bronze. I wish and pray that they bring home more medals, especially gold. A medal is a medal. Winning a medal of any colour means a lot to us. This tournament is not over yet and I am convinced that we will record our best-ever performance in the Asian Games this year," Mary Kom told reporters.

Of the 15 medals that India clinched today, 9 came in athletics events. Track and field athlete Avinash Sable shattered the Asian Games record, comfortably securing India's first men's 3000m steeplechase gold medal at the continental meet.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor defended his men’s shot put crown at Hangzhou with his sixth and final attempt of 20.36m.

Harmilan Bains in women's 1500m claimed a silver medal and Murali Sreeshankar in men's long jump fell short by 0.03 and settled for a silver.

Ajay Kumar Saroj and Jinson Johnson secured second and third positions in the men’s 1500m.

India's ace discus thrower Seema Punia and heptathlon athlete Nandini Agasara settled for bronze medals.

Jyothi Yarraji clinched a silver in women's 100m hurdles after a dramatic sequence of events. China’s Wu Yanni, who finished second initially, was disqualified for a false start in the final event of the day.

