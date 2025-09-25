OPTL 2025: Cuttack, Sambalpur, Bhubaneswar, and Puri cement their place in semis

Cuttack, Sep 25 The final league match of the Odisha Pro T20 League (OPTL) 2025 produced a nail-biting finish, confirming the four semifinalists who will play on Thursday. All four teams will compete for a place in the grand finale, scheduled for September 26 at the Barabati Stadium.

Sambalpur Warriors were the last team to seal their place in the last-four stage with a win over Keonjhar Miners.

In this Do-or-Die clash between Keonjhar Miners and Sambalpur Warriors, the Warriors emerged victorious by three wickets with one ball to spare. With just two runs required off the last two deliveries, Prayash Singh sealed the contest in style with a six, ensuring his team’s qualification for the semifinals.

Chasing a target of 142, Adithya Rout and Shreyansh Bhardwaj opened the innings for Sambalpur Warriors. Adithya provided a brisk start with 22 runs off 11 balls, while skipper Subhranshu Senapati contributed 40 from 36 deliveries before being dismissed by Papu Ray. Rakesh Pattnaik added 21 runs off 18 balls. In the tense final phase, Prayash Singh remained unbeaten on 26 off 16 balls, supported by Rama Behera, who scored a steady 14 not out off 11 balls, guiding the Warriors to 142/7 in 19.5 overs.

For Keonjhar Miners, Papu Ray was the standout bowler, claiming 4 wickets for 19 runs in his 4-over spell. Sayed Ahmed(1-33), Govinda Poddar(1-6) and Om T. Munde(1-28) picked a wicket each in the innings.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Sambalpur Warriors elected to bowl first. For Keonjhar Miners, openers Om T. Munde and Debabrata Pradhan began the innings, though Munde (4) was unfortunate to be run out early.

Skipper Govinda Poddar took charge with a scintillating 71 off just 36 balls, well supported by Sujal Singh, who scored 38 from 40 deliveries. Anil Parida chipped in with 12 runs off 17 balls. At the end of their 20 overs, Keonjhar Miners posted a competitive total of 141/9.

For Sambalpur Warriors, Vimal Kumar (3-26) and Tarini Sa (3-30) were the pick of the bowlers with three wickets apiece, while Rakesh Pattnaik impressed with figures of 2-7 from his two overs.

Semifinal Fixtures (September 26):

1st Semifinal – 2:00 PM

Sambalpur Warriors vs Bhubaneswar Tigers

2nd Semifinal – 7:00 PM

Cuttack Panthers vs Puri Titans

