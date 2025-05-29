"Our goal is for a champion to emerge from every village and town in Sikkim": PM Narendra Modi

Bagdogra (West Bengal) [India], May 29 : PM Narendra Modi while congratulating the people of the state on 50 years of Statehood of Sikkim on Thursday, highlighted the goal of discovering champions from every village and town in Sikkim, emphasizing the role of the sports complex in Gangtok as a birthplace of champions will be born, driven by the will to win.

Addressing the "Sikkim@50: Where Progress Meets Purpose and Nature Nurtures Growth" programme from Bagdogra in West Bengal through videoconference, PM Modi said, "Our goal is for a champion to emerge from every village and town in Sikkim... The new sports complex in Gangtok will become the birthplace of champions."

https://x.com/ANI/status/1927972848431419737

PM Modi envisions India becoming a sports superpower, with Sikkim and the Northeast youth playing a significant role. He acknowledged Sikkim's contribution to sports and praised Bhaichung Bhutia, Olympian Tarundeep Rai, and Jaslal Pradhan.

"India will soon become a sports superpower. Sikkim and the North East youth will play a huge role in fulfilling this dream. Sikkim gave us football legends like Bhaichung Bhutia, Olympians like Tarundeep Rai, and players like Jaslal Pradhan, who made the country proud."

"Sikkim has received special priority under Khelo India. I have full faith that the energy and passion of Sikkim's youth will make India reach the Olympic podium," he added.

PM Modi virtually laid the foundation and inaugurated multiple development projects in Sikkim, including a new 500-bedded District hospital worth over Rs 750 crore in Namchi district, a Passenger Ropeway at Sangachoeling, Pelling in Gyalshing District, and the statue of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Atal Amrit Udyan at Sangkhola in Gangtok District.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Prime Minister will also visit West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh on May 29 and 30, inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of development projects worth more than Rs 70,000 crore.

PM Modi will also be visiting West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. During his visit, PM Modi will inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 70,000 crore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor