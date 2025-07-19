Outer Delhi Warriors welcome mentor Parthiv Patel ahead of Delhi Premier League Season 2

New Delhi, July 19 Former India wicketkeeper batter Parthiv Patel has officially taken over as an Indian mentor of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) Season 2.

The franchise on Saturday officially welcomed him as it launched its preparation for the upcoming season by hosting an official meeting with the coaches. As part of the programme, the team held formal talks and a welcome reception for the coaches and franchise mentor, who have joined the Outer Delhi Warriors family in anticipation of the Delhi Premier League Season 2.

The Outer Delhi Warriors franchise hosted the official event to introduce the key figures in the team’s support staff to the players, media, and fans, and to formally mark the beginning of the team’s campaign. On the occasion, the stakeholders and support staff talked to Parthiv Patel in order to gain insights into his thoughts and advice on how to lead the squad’s cricket lineup and accomplish top recognition within the Delhi Premier League campaign.

Patel talked about playing lots of cricket and contributing back to the game through the Outer Delhi Warriors Franchise squad. “Because I have played a lot of cricket, it’s always about giving it back to sport. And it’s the same thing that I got an opportunity from Outer Delhi Warriors. So, I shouldn’t let this opportunity go. That’s why I thought it’s just about being on the ground. I like that a lot.”

Also additionally opening up scouting responsibilities for other franchises and using the skills for guiding the Outer Delhi Warriors franchise, he said, “Seeing how young players perform in various roles has always been important to me. Sharing my personal experience with them is more important in this role than scouting. Understanding how people perceive young talent is crucial because when they perform well, they inevitably advance.

"It is undoubtedly helpful to have a solid batting background when mentoring them. Playing with confidence ultimately results in better performances. The objective is always to find ways to support one another and aid in the player's development, even though scouting and mentoring are two very different roles,” said the former India wicketkeeper who is currently associated with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Gujarat Titans as Assistant Coach.

Also talking on the possible discussions with mentor Parthiv Patel, Rajeshree Shete Iyer, CEO of Outer Delhi Warriors, shared, “It gives me immense happiness to share that Parthiv is showing great intuition and support for the upcoming franchise debut. We feel great to collaborate, and we are positive that we will embark on this journey well.”

Lakshay Aggarwal, Owner of Outer Delhi Warriors, added, “Having Parthiv officially with us is a huge boost for the whole team and the fans. His experience, humility, and cricketing mind will definitely shape our debut season in the best way possible.”

The Outer Delhi Warriors are gearing up for what is being touted as one of the most exciting debuts in the Delhi Premier League lineup. With coach Ashu Dhani’s and franchise mentor Parthiv Patel’s support, the franchise is sure to have more onlookers in the upcoming calendar of August.

