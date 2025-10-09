Padmanabh Singh leads charge in Jaipur Polo's convincing win over Kanota Polo

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 9 : Displaying trademark poise and precision, Padmanabh Singh spearheaded the Jaipur Polo Team to a commanding 8-2 victory over Kanota Polo in their latest outing at the BM Birla Cup.

From the very first chukker, Jaipur Polo took complete control of the game. Singh opened the scoring in style, netting all three goals in the opening chukker to give Jaipur an emphatic early lead, as per a release from Jaipur Polo Team, according to a release.

Kanota Polo responded in the second chukker with a fine strike from Pratap Singh. Kanota narrowed the deficit to 3-1 at halftime. Despite Kanota's efforts to regain momentum, Jaipur's disciplined defence and sharp counterplay ensured they maintained their dominance.

The third chukker once again belonged to Singh, who showcased exceptional skill and precision, scoring another hat-trick to take Jaipur further ahead at 6-1, the release said. His fluid coordination with teammates and commanding presence on the field drew loud cheers from the spectators.

In the final chukker, Jaipur Polo sealed the win in style. Singh added his seventh goal of the match, while Lance Watson and Devvrat Singh Jhalamand each contributed a goal to round off a stellar team performance. Kanota Polo managed one late reply through Dino Dhankar, but it wasn't enough to alter the course of the game, which ended in a decisive 8-2 victory for Jaipur Polo.

The result reaffirmed Jaipur Polo's standing as one of the most formidable sides in the tournament, blending royal heritage, teamwork, and tactical brilliance under the inspirational leadership of Padmanabh Singh.

