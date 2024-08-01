Paris Olympics: Archer Pravin Jadhav bows out in round of 64

Paris [France], August 1 : Indian archer Pravin Jadhav lost 6-0 against China's Kao Wenchao in the men's round of 64 match at the Les Invalides on Thursday.

Jadhav's second Olympic campaign ended without a medal. He made his Summer Games debut at Tokyo 2020.

The Chinese archer was impeccable on the day, scoring 10s on six of his nine arrows. The 28-year-old Jadhav, meanwhile, notched only four 10s and Kao won the contest after three sets.

Jadhav was also a part of the Indian men's archery team which lost to Turkiye in the quarterfinal.

Earlier on Wednesday, India archer Tarundeep Rai crashed out of the Olympics. He was in action against Great Britain's Tom Hall. The first set finished level, with both archers accumulating 27 points each.

Tarundeep lost the second set after hitting three nines, and Hall hit a ten after pulling off two consecutive nines.

The Indian archer bounced back in the third set after finishing at 27. In reply, Hall could only muster up 25, which brought the game to a parity of 3-3.

Tarundeep went on to lose the next set and drew the fifth (6-4), which ended his run in the event at the mega sporting event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor