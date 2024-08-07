Paris Olympics, Medal Tally: USA extend lead on top, India on 63rd

Paris, Aug 7 The USA extended its lead over China to remain on top of the Paris Olympics medal tally, entering Day 12 of the competition with 24 gold, 31 silver and many as bronze medals for a total of 86 medals.

China, on the other hand, continued to be on second with 22 gold, 21 silver and 16 bronze medals for a total of 59 medals, followed by Australia on third with a total of 35 medals, including 14 gold, 12 silver and 9 bronze.

Host France. meanwhile, slipped to fourth place with 48 medals, including 13 gold, 16 silver and 19 bronze,

Britain are placed fifth after winning 12 gold, 15 silver and 19 bronze for a total of 46 medals.

India, with three bronze medals, slipped to 63rd position.

Medal Tally:

Top 5 and India:

Nation G S B T

1) United States 24 31 31 86

2) China 22 21 16 59

3) Australia 14 12 9 35

4) France 13 16 19 48

5) Great Britain 12 15 19 46

63) India 0 0 3 3

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor