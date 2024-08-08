Paris Olympics medalist Swapnil Kusale holds roadshow in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 : Olympic bronze medalist Swapnil Kusale on Thursday held a roadshow in Pune to celebrate his medal win at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

Kusale has become the first Indian shooter to win a medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event in the Olympics.

Kusale clinched the bronze medal for India in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Final after finishing in third place with an aggregate of 451.4. He secured India's 3rd medal in shooting overall.

In Delhi, two-time Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker and her personal coach Jaspal Rana also meet Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his office.

Following the meeting, Manu took to X and wrote, "I am honoured to have the opportunity to meet with the Hon'ble Defence Minister of India, Shri Rajnath Singh at his office in New Delhi. I am grateful he took time out from his busy schedule to offer his support and inspired me with his words of motivation. #JeetKiAur #Cheer4Bharat #Paris2024 #Olympics @rajnathsingh

@DefenceMinIndia @WeAreTeamIndia."

She also met Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Following the meeting, Deepender said to the media, "We congratulate our sister Manu Bhaker who has done the work of increasing the pride of the country. The first player of independent India who has won two medals in the same Olympics, this is no less than a matter of pride for us... She came here today and took the blessings of (Bhupinder) Hooda sahab..."

Bhaker opened India's medal tally in the ongoing Olympics after she secured third place in the women's individual 10m Air pistol event, becoming the first-ever woman shooter to win an Olympic medal for India. Following that, Sarabjot Singh and Bhaker won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol (mixed team) event, which was India's first-ever shooting team medal.

She had a shot at returning with three medals from Paris. But in her final event, she narrowly missed out on the historic grand treble and finished fourth in the women's 25m pistol shooting event.

