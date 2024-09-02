Paris Paralympics 2024: Yogesh Kathuniya Wins Silver in Men's Discus Throw F56 with Season’s Best Throw of 42.22m (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 2, 2024 03:12 PM2024-09-02T15:12:17+5:302024-09-02T15:16:53+5:30
Yogesh Kathuniya secured the silver medal in the men’s discus throw F56 final at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, held at the Stade de France on Monday. The 27-year-old Indian athlete achieved a season's best throw of 42.22 meters.
Brazil’s Claudiney Batista dos Santos won gold with a Paralympic record throw of 46.86 meters. Greece’s Konstantinos Tzounis earned bronze with a throw of 41.32 meters. Slovakia’s Dusan Laczko finished fourth with a throw of 41.20 meters. Serbia’s Nebojsa Duric did not participate in the final despite qualifying.
Kathuniya started strong, surpassing his previous season best with his 42.22-meter throw. However, he could not overcome dos Santos, whose record-setting performance put him ahead. Kathuniya's subsequent throws decreased in distance, with his final throw measuring 39.68 meters. Tzounis, competing last, could only manage a best throw of 41.32 meters on his fifth attempt, resulting in him settling for bronze.