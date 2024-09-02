Paris Paralympics 2024: Yogesh Kathuniya Wins Silver in Men's Discus Throw F56 with Season’s Best Throw of 42.22m (Watch Video)

Yogesh Kathuniya secured the silver medal in the men’s discus throw F56 final at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, held at the Stade de France on Monday. The 27-year-old Indian athlete achieved a season's best throw of 42.22 meters.

Brazil’s Claudiney Batista dos Santos won gold with a Paralympic record throw of 46.86 meters. Greece’s Konstantinos Tzounis earned bronze with a throw of 41.32 meters. Slovakia’s Dusan Laczko finished fourth with a throw of 41.20 meters. Serbia’s Nebojsa Duric did not participate in the final despite qualifying.

Kathuniya started strong, surpassing his previous season best with his 42.22-meter throw. However, he could not overcome dos Santos, whose record-setting performance put him ahead. Kathuniya's subsequent throws decreased in distance, with his final throw measuring 39.68 meters. Tzounis, competing last, could only manage a best throw of 41.32 meters on his fifth attempt, resulting in him settling for bronze.