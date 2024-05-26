Paris Paralympics in focus after world championship silver win, says Yogesh Kathuniya

By Shaurya Dutt

New Delhi [India], May 26 : After securing a silver medal at the Kobe Para-Athletics Championship 2024, Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Yogesh Kathuniya expressed his determination to enhance his techniques for better performance at the Paris Paralympics 2024.

At the 2024 World Para-Athletics Championships on Monday, Kathuniya clinched a silver medal in the F56 category, contributing to India's tally of four medals in the competition. With an impressive throw of 41.80 meters, Kathuniya secured the second position, trailing behind the gold medallist, Brazilian athlete Claudiney Batista Dos Santos. Dusan Lackzo of Slovakia claimed the bronze.

Kathuniya made a strong start in the final, initially taking the lead with a throw of 40.26 meters. However, Claudiney Batista Dos Santos surpassed him on the second and fourth attempts with throws of 44.10 and 45.14 meters, respectively.

Expressing his emotions after winning the silver medal, Kathuniya told ANI, "I am happy to secure silver for the second time in the world championships. With this achievement, I have also got a spot in the Paris Paralympics, and now would be focussing on it."

Reflecting on the moment when he moved to the second position, Kathuniya highlighted the challenges faced by seated throwers due to new rules introduced by the International Paralympic Committee.

"The International Paralympic Committee has introduced new rules for seated throws, so if you move a little from the naval, they give it a foul. I moved to the second position after my first throw. When the umpires started giving fouls to me, I felt blackout and didn't know what to do," he explained.

Kathuniya emphasized the difficulties faced by seated discus throwers compared to standing throwers, citing the pressure of completing six attempts within six minutes.

"In seated throw, we have six throws, and we have to throw them at once. It is really difficult as compared to standing throws, as we have only six minutes overall, which means one throw per minute. Within 60 seconds, we have to throw and get ready for the next attempt, so it's tough to manage, and in this process, only one or two throws land properly," Kathuniya elaborated.

Looking ahead, Kathuniya revealed his ongoing efforts to refine his techniques at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to minimize fouls and excel at the Paris Paralympics.

"I am currently at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, working on my technique to reduce fouls and improve my performance at the Paris Paralympics," he concluded.

Yogesh Kathuniya specializes in discus throw and previously secured a silver medal in the Men's Discus Throw F54/55/56 Final at the Asian Para Games 2023 in Hangzhou.

