Paris Paralympics: India's Arshad Shaik, Jyoti Gaderiya fail to bag medals at Para-Cyling finals

Paris [France], September 7 : Indian paracyclists Arshad Shaik and Jyoti Gaderiya failed to bag medals for their country as they finished out of top three in their respective finals at the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024 on Saturday.

Arshad Shaik finished 28th in the Men's C1-3 Road Race Final, whereas on the other hand, Jyoti Gaderiya finished seventh in the Women's C1-3 Road Race Final.

In the para-canoe final, athlete Prachi Yadav finished eighth. Earlier in the day, she finished third in the qualification round in order to get qualified for the Final A race.

Para-swimmer Suyush Jadhav finished 5th in the Men's 50M Butterfly S7 heats.

India won one more bronze medal as Hokato Hotozhe Sema secured a bronze medal for the country at the ongoing para multi-sport event in the final of the men's shot put F57 final.

Following his medal, the Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio announced that Paris Paralympics 2024 bronze medalist Hokato Hotozhe Sema will be given a reward price of Rs. 1.5 Crore following his brilliant performance at the ongoing marquee event.

"We're proud & joyous for Mr. Hokato Hotozhe Sema on winning Bronze at the #ParalympicsGames in Shot Put event. He's made India proud & Nagaland shine. Being the 1st Olympic Medalist from Nagaland, I'm happy to announce that the Nagaland government will extend a cash reward of Rs1.5Cr," Neiphiu Rio posted on X.

https://x.com/Neiphiu_Rio/status/1832353829494391137

India's medal tally in the ongoing Paralympics has gone up to 27, with six gold medals, nine silver medals, and 12 bronze medals. This is the most gold India has ever won at a Paralympics Games event, outdoing the total of five golds in Tokyo 2020.

Indian para-athletes in particular have made the country proud with three golds, six silversand six bronze medals, giving them a total of 15 medals.

