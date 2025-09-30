PCB revokes NOCs for players participating in overseas franchise leagues: Report

New Delhi, Sep 30 The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly revoked all No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for players intending to join foreign T20 leagues following the team’s defeat to India in the Asia Cup 2025 final.

Pakistan suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of the Men in Blue on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium as the Suryakumar Yadav-led side clinched the country's ninth Asia Cup title.

On September 29, Sumair Ahmad Syed, the Chief Operating Officer of the board, issued a notice to players and agents regarding the decision.

This decision will now have a direct effect on Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Faheem Ashraf, and Mohammad Rizwan, who are among the seven Pakistani players scheduled to participate in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL).

Moreover, 16 players from the country, including Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, and Fakhar Zaman, are registered in the auction list at the International League T20 (ILT20), which is set to begin on October 1 in the UAE.

“With the approval of Chairman PCB, all No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for players with respect to participation in leagues and other out-of-country tournaments are hereby put on hold until further orders,” read PCB’s notice, as reported by ESPNCricinfo.

To enhance their performances, the board aims to motivate players to participate in domestic tournaments, including the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Pakistan's top domestic first-class competition, which is set to begin in October.

However, there is no information available on the timeline for when the current suspension on NOCs will be lifted or how long such an assessment might take.

Notably, Pakistan suffered three consecutive defeats against India at the recently concluded Asia Cup as the Men in Blue were crowned champions. Before losing the final, the Men in Green lost the group stage match by seven wickets and the Super Fours game by six wickets.

