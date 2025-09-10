Perry confident in Australia’s depth playing a key role in successful ODI WC defence

Sydney, Sep 10 Star fast-bowling all-rounder Ellyse Perry believes Australia’s ‘huge depth’ across departments will play a key role in the defending champions’ successful defence of the Women’s ODI World Cup title, when the tournament takes place in India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2.

"We're really conscious of the fact that we're incredibly fortunate to have some huge depth in our side, both batting and bowling. I think we've made a really conscious shift towards wanting to take the game on from the very start and probably keep our foot down for as long as we can."

"Obviously, you've got to adapt to conditions and certain circumstances, but it just feels like there's a real ethos within the group to make sure that we can utilise everyone's talent on the day.”

“It's going to be one person's day most of the time, but if we can really be consistent with that, we've got a good chance of being successful more often than not," Ellyse was quoted as saying by ICC before the team's departure to India to play a three-match ODI series ahead of the marquee tournament.

Set to feature in her fifth Women’s ODI World Cup, Ellyse said the new faces had adjusted well in the Australian side. "(There's been) some fairly big changes to our group over the last four years."

"But in the last particularly 12 months, we've had a fairly stable group and some really amazing young talent emerge as mainstays as well, contributing consistently in every match. From that perspective, it's definitely a slightly different-looking team, but I think still a really stable and established team," she said.

Australia will open their World Cup defence against New Zealand on October 1 at Holkar Stadium in Indore. Ellyse also lauded fellow fast-bowling all-rounder Annabel Sutherland for her all-round consistency, adding that she along with Phoebe Litchfield and Georgia Voll can make a big difference in the tournament.

"Annabel's been absolutely superb for the last 12 months, probably before that, and to think that she's only still so young is quite incredible. I think her coupled with Phoebe Litchfield, the way that she's been playing, Georgia Voll as well, since she's had an opportunity at an international level - there's some really, really special young players that we've got in the group."

"I think they balance out the experience that we have as well. I'm sure Annabel's going to have a wonderful tournament. She works exceptionally hard at her game. She's never standing still. It feels like with the women's game, every World Cup just gets a little bit bigger, more competitive, and there's more on the line."

