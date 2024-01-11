PKL 10: Dabang Delhi captain Naveen Kumar ruled out of remainder of season with injury

New Delhi, Jan 11 Dabang Delhi KC captain and raider Naveen Kumar has been ruled out of the remainder of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 20 due to knee injury, the PKL franchise said on Thursday.

The raider sustained an injury during the match against Jaipur Pink Panthers on December 27 and will undergo surgery, which requires over six months for recovery.

"In the aftermath of the injury sustained on December 27th during the match against Jaipur, Naveen Kumar of Dabang Delhi K.C. will not be able to participate further in the ongoing season of Pro Kabaddi League 10," PKL franchise said in a statement.

"Under the guidance of medical experts, Naveen is set to undergo right-knee ligament surgery, with the management of Dabang Delhi K.C. diligently overseeing his comprehensive treatment plan, including therapies and surgical procedures," it added.

Naveen have been exceptional this season as he became the fastest player in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League to achieve 1000 raid points.

"Naveen has been a prominent leader and the key reason behind Dabang Delhi’s success over the years. His injury is a blow to our team, and we stand with him during these tough times. His leadership and outstanding performance have been instrumental for us, and we are committed to providing him with the best possible care during his rehabilitation," Durganath Wagle, C.E.O. of Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club, said.

In Naveen's absence, Ashu Malik will lead the side for the remainder of the tournament. Currently, the team stands 2nd in the points table with four consecutive wins.

