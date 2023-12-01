PKL 10: New beginning for historic season on a river cruise in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Dec 1 The Pro Kabaddi League kicked off its historic Season 10 in grand style on the Akshar River Cruise in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The Head Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League Anupam Goswami launched the special season along with Sunil Kumar, captain of the Jaipur Pink Panthers, who are the winner of Season 9. Accompanying them were Pawan Sehrawat (Telugu Titans) and Fazel Atrachali (Gujarat Giants), captains of the teams involved in the inaugural match on Saturday.

Speaking during the press conference as the cruise took a round of the Sabarmati River, Anupam Goswami expressed, “Going back to the 12-city caravan format is the landmark moment for Season 10. We will be reactivating at least nine geographies, which have not seen the Pro Kabaddi League in their region since 2019. Hosting the league in 12 cities helps the league to form a strong connection with the communities in each of the franchise’s home regions.”

The Gujarat Giants will be going up against Telugu Titans in the blockbuster opening game of PKL Season 10 at the EKA Arena by TransStadia on Saturday.

The Titans’ captain and the most expensive player in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League - Pawan Sehrawat said that his team is all geared up for the first game.

“I am very excited to step on the mat. It was tough for me to miss out on the last season. However, I have saved up a lot of energy for the upcoming season and I am also eager to face Fazel in the first game. Our players have trained very well for the season through the training camp. We are absolutely ready for our first game against Gujarat Giants,” said Sehrawat.

Meanwhile, the most expensive defender in the Pro Kabaddi League and Gujarat Giants’ captain Fazel Atrachali said, “I am very excited to be a part of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. This is the best kabaddi tournament in the world. We can't wait to start the season. I am very happy to play for Gujarat Giants this year. We have a lot of young talents and a good coach. I am looking forward to a good season.”

The Jaipur Pink Panthers clinched the Pro Kabaddi League trophy by defeating Puneri Paltan in the final last season.

Speaking about going into Season 10 as the defending champions, Jaipur Pink Panthers' captain Sunil Kumar said, “The trophy belongs to us at the moment and we have to ensure that it stays with us. We have trained even harder for this season. We implemented a great player combination last year and we'll continue to use the same combination this year. We've prepared quite well for the tournament.”

The Ahmedabad leg of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 will be played from December 2-7.

Thereafter, the league will move to Bengaluru (Dec 8-13) Pune (Dec 15-20), Chennai (Dec 22-27), Noida (Dec 29-Jan 3), Mumbai (Jan 5-10), Jaipur (Jan 12-17), Hyderabad (Jan 19-24), Patna (Jan 26-31), Delhi (Feb 2-7), Kolkata (Feb 9-14) and Panchkula (Feb 16-21).

