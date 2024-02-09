PKL 10: Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh's 10 points propel Gujarat Giants closer to Playoffs spot

Kolkata, Feb 9 The Gujarat Giants inched closer to a Playoffs spot after registering a comprehensive 41-32 victory over the Bengal Warriors in a Season 10 clash of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) here on Friday. The Giants moved to the fourth spot in the points table with 60 points from 19 matches.

Maninder Singh picked up a few raid points as the Warriors inched ahead at 5-3 in the 5th minute. Fazel Atrachali pulled off a brilliant tackle against Nitin Kumar, but the Warriors still held the lead at 6-4 in the 8th minute. However, Parteek Dahiya effected a magnificent raid to take out Akshay Kumar, Vaibhav Garje and Jaskirat Singh and hand the Giants the lead at 8-6.

The Gujarat side rode on the momentum and inflicted an All-Out to take a decent lead at 12-7 in the 12th minute. Dahiya pulled off another Super Raid soon after as the Giants continued to extend their lead. Nitin Kumar caught out Rohit Gulia and Deepak Singh in the dying minutes of the first half, but the Giants held the lead at 18-14 at the end of the first half. Dahiya carried out a Super Raid in the opening minutes of the second half as the Giants attained a massive lead at 21-14. Moments later, the Giants inflicted an All-Out to extend their lead even more.

However, Maninder Singh effected a couple of raids and reduced the Giants to just one member on the mat in the 31st minute. The Warriors carried out an All-Out soon after and reduced the gap between the two sides to 26-33. But Rakesh sealed the deal for the Giants after he pulled off a Super Raid to take out Akshay Kumar, Vaibhav Garje and Shubham Shinde as the Giants walked off with a comprehensive victory.

