PKL 12: U Mumba’s Ajit Chouhan, defense script dominating win over Bengaluru Bulls

Visakhapatnam, Sep 5 U Mumba were on a roll against the Bengaluru Bulls as they showed their dominance for a 48-28 win at the Vishwanadh Sports Club here on Friday. It was an all-round performance led by their skipper Sunil Kumar, while Rinku scored a High Five and the mighty Ajit Chouhan registered a Super 10, including a six-point raid.

Bengaluru Bulls opened the game with the first raid, but it was U Mumba who struck first with a successful raid, followed by a strong tackle to go 2-0 up within the opening minutes. Aashish Malik responded with a successful raid to get Bengaluru Bulls on the scoreboard, and they quickly made it 3-3. However, Chouhan’s sharp raid restored U Mumba’s lead, and from there, the Season 2 champions began to dominate.

A complete team effort saw U Mumba stretch their lead to 8-3, putting the Bulls under early pressure. The momentum stayed with U Mumba as they raced to a 13-5 advantage by the first Time Out.

Ajit Chouhan then took charge, producing a brilliant Super Raid that earned him six points in one go. In that move, he got Yogesh, Aashish Malik, Dheeraj, Satyappa Matti, Akash Shinde, and Deepak Sankar, in what was the raid of the season so far. Soon after, he completed his Super 10, as he reminded fans of record-breaker Pardeep Narwal from his heyday.

With that, U Mumba piled more pressure on Bulls, and the side soon inflicted the second ALL OUT, adding three more points to make it 23-7.

U Mumba continued to dominate the second half against Bengaluru Bulls, leaving little doubt about the outcome of the contest. After an injury to Chouhan, who was in sensational form, Sathish Kannan and Anil took charge. Their raids consistently broke through the Bulls’ defence, while U Mumba’s backline stood tall to shut down any resistance.

The one-sided nature of the game was evident as U Mumba’s defence executed multiple super tackles and forced errors from the Bulls. Ravi, Lokesh Ghosliya, and Rinku led from the front, cutting down raids before they could gather steam. Even when the Bulls had brief moments through Alireza Mirzaian and Ganesha Hanamantagol, U Mumba responded immediately.

Aashish Malik tried to provide some resistance for Bengaluru Bulls with a strong raid, but the gap was already too big. U Mumba’s defenders remained sharp and well-organised throughout, leaving the Bulls with very few openings. Rinku stood out in defence, completing his High Five and keeping the opposition raiders in check.

In the end, U Mumba sealed a one-sided contest with a 20-point dominant win, underlining their superiority on the night.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor