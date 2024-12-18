PKL 2024-25: Was Uncertain About My Future After Going Unsold In Season 11, Says U Mumba's Rohit Raghav

Rohit Raghav, a passionate kabaddi player Haryana, found his inspiration in local tournaments, watching stars like Pardeep Narwal and Deepak Hooda. Driven by his dream to emulate their success, Rohit has been supported by his elder brother, who has played a pivotal role in his journey. Despite financial struggles, his brother has been a constant source of encouragement, driving him to tournaments and providing for his training, helping Rohit stay committed to his goal. This strong sibling bond has been key to his perseverance and success. In a exclusive interview with Lokmat Times, Rohit opened up on his journey and losts more. Excerpts from the interview....



Growing up in a financially challenging family in Haryana, what were the biggest challenges you faced in pursuing kabaddi, and how did you stay motivated despite those obstacles?

Coming from a financially struggling family in Haryana, pursuing kabaddi seemed like a distant dream. When my father lost his job, our situation became even tougher. During that challenging time, my friends supported me financially. Initially, I believed securing a stable job should be my top priority, as the expenses related to kabaddi seemed beyond our reach. However, by God’s grace, things gradually fell into place, and today, I’m living my dream.

Can you share more about your first experiences watching players like Pardeep Narwal and Deepak Hooda? How did they inspire you to pursue kabaddi?

I first saw Pardeep Narwal at a village mela when I was very young. He was playing for Bengaluru Bulls at the time, and his performance left a lasting impression on me. His skill and determination were truly inspiring. Similarly, I have immense respect for Deepak Hooda, whose dedication and work ethic I observed during practice sessions. Their journeys motivated me to pursue kabaddi with passion and determination.

You worked as a water boy in PKL Season 7, earning just Rs. 500 a day. What kept you motivated during those tough times, and how did that experience shape your dream?

During PKL Season 7, there was an opportunity for four mat boys to work on-ground. While many hesitated due to the workload, I saw it as a chance to watch live matches, interact with players, and earn some money. Observing the players up close was incredibly motivating. That experience strengthened my resolve to work hard and eventually earn my place in the league.

Your journey in PKL had its ups and downs. How did you handle the setbacks, particularly when you faced limited playtime in Season 8, Season 9, and Season 10?

Being part of Bengal Warriors in Season 8 and sharing the team with senior players was a valuable learning experience. Though I had limited opportunities in the following seasons and spent much time on the bench, I remained patient and committed to training hard. I kept believing that my time would come, and that belief kept me going.

When you got the call from U Mumba’s captain inviting you to trials as an injury replacement, what went through your mind? How did you prepare yourself for that second chance?

After going unsold in Season 11, I returned home feeling uncertain about my future. Then, U Mumba’s captain, Sunil, called and invited me to join as an injury replacement. I was thrilled and accepted the opportunity immediately. Having trained with the team earlier, I felt ready to prove myself. I gave my best from the very first match, and I’m glad my efforts were recognized.

You’ve been performing exceptionally well this season as a "super sub" for U Mumba, with 33 points in 8 matches. What’s been the key to your success this season?

After going unsold initially, I was determined to make the most of any opportunity that came my way. As a substitute, I focused on contributing to the team’s success through consistent performances. My determination, combined with a commitment to improving my game, has been key to my success. I’m honored to be called the ‘Super Sub’ and will continue striving for excellence.

Looking ahead, where do you see yourself in the coming seasons of PKL, and what are your long-term goals in kabaddi?

Having earned the opportunity to prove myself with U Mumba this season, I plan to keep working hard in the coming seasons. My primary focus is on maintaining peak fitness and giving 100% on the field. I aspire to continuously improve my game and make a lasting impact in the Pro Kabaddi League.

