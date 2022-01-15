PKL 8: Bengal Warriors, U Mumba finish 32-32 in key clash

Bengaluru, Jan 15 Former champions U Mumba continued to struggle for a win as they were held 32-32 by defending champions Bengal Warriors in Match 57 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, here on Saturday. IN 10 matches, U Mumba have scored only three wins and three losses while four matches have ended in stalemates.

The Mumbai team has desperately sought inspiration from other players with raider V Ajith Kumar injured. Their hope rested on their experienced defence step up against Warriors' star raider Maninder Singh. But that did not work out and the Mumbai team had to be satisfied with a tie on Saturday as they continued to struggle at sixth position in the table with 28 points from 10 matches.

Bengal Warriors are eighth among 12 teams with 25 points from 10 matches.

With Bengal needing a victory to maintain their chances of remaining in contention for a spot in the playoffs, the defending champions opened up a small lead as they went into half-time 19-17 ahead.

Both teams tried their best in the second half but in the end, the score remained tied 32-32.

Maninder Singh led Bengal Warriors as the perfect raider of the match while their star Abozar Mighani was adjudged defender of the match. U Mumba's Abhishek Singh was declared the game changer of the match while Rinku earned the moment of the match award.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor