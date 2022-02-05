PKL 8: Patna Pirates thrash Gujarat Giants by 20 points

Bengaluru, Feb 5 Former champions Patna Pirates moved to the second position in the points table with a massive 43-23 win against Gujarat Giants in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 match late on Friday night.

Patna, the most successful team in PKL having won a hat-trick of titles, led 18-16 at half-time but came up with a brilliant effort in the second half to record a big win.

Gujarat Giants made a solid start by getting Patna Pirates all-out in the first few minutes. But Patna Pirates made a comeback and repaid the all-out on Gujarat Giants. Patna led the first half as the score was 18-16.

In the second half Pirates got Giants out. Within 10 minutes Gujarat was all-out for the third time. Patna raider Guman Singh and defender Mohammadreza Chiyaneh were playing fabulously.

Patna made sure that Gujarat did not get any chance to come back in the game. In the end, the Pirates comfortably beat the Giants and become the first team to score 10 wins in PKL 8.

Patna raider Guman Singh scored a super 10 with 11 raid points. Sachin scored 6 raid points. Mohammadreza Chiyaneh had a high 5 to his name with massive eight tackle points.

He completed '50 Tackle Points' in his debut PKL season 8. Sunil got three tackle points. Gujarat raider Mahendra Rajput got 4 raids and 2 tackle points. Pardeep Kumar took four raid points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor