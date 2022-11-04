PKL 9: Sachin leads Patna Pirates to victory over U Mumba

Pune, Nov 4 U Mumba gained the momentum in the first half, but the Patna Pirates fought back in the second half through raider Sachin's efforts and eventually registered a 34-31 victory over the Mumbai side in a Pro Kabaddi League season 9 match, here on Friday.

Sachin contributed with a total of 12 points in his team's win at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex.

Raider Sachin led the charge as the Pirates took the lead at 3-1 in the 6th minute. However, Ashish stepped up his game and helped his team level the scores at 3-3. Thereafter, Jai Bhagwan pulled off a stupendous SUPER RAID in the 9th minute to help U Mumba inch ahead at 7-4.

The Mumbai side's defense unit also backed up their raiders as U Mumba stayed in the lead at 10-8 in the 15th minute. U Mumba tackled Abdul Insamam in the 18th minute and inflicted an ALL OUT to take a massive lead at 16-11. The Mumbai side ended the first half leading at 18-13.

The Pirates showed more determination in the second half and reduced U Mumba to two members on the mat in the 23rd minute. Moments later, Sachin effected a fantastic raid to help his team inflict an ALL OUT and level the scores at 20-20.

Thereafter, both sides kept trading points and played out an even contest. While Sachin kept affecting raids for Patna, Bhagwan kept picking up raid points for U Mumba. However, Sachin pulled off a multi-point raid in the 37th minute and helped his team take the lead at 28-25.

Moments later, the Pirates inflicted an ALL OUT and extended their lead even further. Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh carried out a fantastic ankle hold in the last minute as Patna closed out a comprehensive victory.

