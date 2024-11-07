PKL: Ashu Malik caps off a well-rounded team effort as Dabang Delhi KC beat Bengal Warriorz

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 7 : Dabang Delhi KC secured their third win of the season with a 33-30 victory over Bengal Warriors at the GMCB Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Ashu Malik led the charge with his seventh Super 10 in eight matches, supported by Vinay and Ashish, helping Delhi triumph despite Nitin Dhankar's 15 points for the Bengal Warriors, according to a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) press release.

Bengal Warriors began strongly, with Mighty Mani and Fazel Atrachali earning a bonus and a tackle point respectively. The Season 7 champions made an early statement but failed to capitalise on Ashu Malik's absence from the mat. Dabang Delhi KC's solid defensive play kept them in the game during the opening exchanges.

Ashish levelled the score with a two-point raid. As the defensive units for both sides dictated the pace, Bengal Warriors' errors handed Dabang Delhi KC the lead. They capitalised in the first half's closing stages, inflicting an ALL-OUT to take a six-point advantage. Ashu Malik bested his opposite number twice, ensuring Delhi led 19-13 at halftime.

Nitin Dhankar achieved his Super 10 early in the second half, almost singlehandedly keeping the Warriors in contention.

Dabang Delhi KC continued their offensive in the second half, with Ashu and Vinay contributing. Although Nitin was the primary scorer for the Warriors, he received little support from teammates. The Bengal skipper stepped up, completing his High 5 to keep his team in the fight.

In the game's final phase, Nitin Dhankar reached 15 points and closed the gap to four. However, Ashu Malik remained composed, completing his Super 10 and ending Delhi's four-match losing streak with an impressive win.

The first game of the day features the Jaipur Pink Panthers taking on the Patna Pirates in what promises to be an epic clash. Arjun Deshwal, Neeraj Narwal, and Surjeet Singh will aim to help the Pink Panthers finish their Hyderabad campaign on a high. Meanwhile, Patna's young duo, Devank and Ayan, are set to lead the charge for a winning end to their Hyderabad run.

The second match of the day sees Dabang Delhi KC face the Tamil Thalaivas. For Dabang Delhi KC, this game is critical as they look to break their losing streak, while the in-form Tamil Thalaivas, led by the dynamic Sachin, will aim to maintain their momentum.

Schedule for PKL Season 11 matches on Friday, November 8:

- Match 1 - Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates - 8 pm

- Match 2 - Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas - 9 pm

