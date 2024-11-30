PKL Season 11: Maharashtra is where kabaddi's heart truly beats, Manpreet Singh excited for Pune leg

Noida, Nov 30 As the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) shifts from Noida to Pune, there is nothing separating the teams on the points table ahead of the final leg of the season. Despite this, one team that has shown consistency throughout are the Haryana Steelers, who will remain at the top of the points table as they head to Pune.

In a passionate discourse on the cultural significance of kabaddi, Haryana Steelers head coach Manpreet Singh spoke about Maharashtra's deep-rooted connection to the sport. "Maharashtra is where kabaddi's heart truly beats," he said as the side wrapped up the Noida leg with an impressive 42-30 win over the Tamil Thalaivas.

The coach painted a beautiful picture of Maharashtra's sporting passion, commenting on the local fans' love for the game. "When you go to a match in Maharashtra's stadium, people don't just come to watch a team - they come to support kabaddi itself," he explained.

"When you go to Maharashtra and play a good game in wrestling or kabaddi, it feels like it's connected to your very bones. You can smell its essence," he said, underlining the profound connection between the people and the game.

His words paint a picture of a state where sporting excellence is not just appreciated, but deeply revered. "When a good player performs, whether they're from any part of India, if they have skill, the people of Maharashtra will open their hearts and support them," he noted, highlighting the inclusive and passionate nature of the state's sporting culture.

Tamil Thalaivas will look to bounce back from their recent defeat against Haryana Steelers when they face Dabang Delhi K.C. at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Sunday. The loss exposed vulnerabilities in their defensive strategy, with the likes of Naveen Kumar and Ashu Malik of the Dabang Delhi K.C. would like to capitalise on heading into their final match of the Noida leg.

The second match of the evening promises to be an electrifying encounter between Bengal Warriorz and Patna Pirates. Patna Pirates will bank on the skills of their raiders against a faltering Bengal Warriorz, who will work hard to end their losing streak. All eyes will be on Nitin Kumar for the Bengal Warriorz, with the youngster proving his worth but failing to receive much support this season.

