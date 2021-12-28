PKL: We need to press hard from the start, says UP Yoddha head coach Jasveer

Bengaluru, Dec 28 One nail-biting win and two narrow losses after a spirited performance has denied UP Yoddha a better rank on the points tally as they would have hoped for, but head coach Jasveer Singh is confident about the possibilities and is leaving no stone unturned to address the team's lingering issues in the Pro Kabaddi League season 8.

UP Yoddha, currently placed seventh on the points table, will face sixth-placed Gujarat Fortune Giants in their fourth game on December 29.

The Giants will be taking the mat after a two-day break and will be well rested while the Yoddha will be back on the mat after just a day's break.

The game is expected to be a high-voltage one, given both the teams will be in the fray to earn their second win in the tournament so far.

UP Yoddha, put up a spirited display in a close encounter against Jaipur Pink Panthers but narrowly missed out, losing the game 29-32.

Ahead of the match, UP Yoddha head coach Jasveer Singh said, "We have had really close games so far and I am happy with both our defenders and raiders, but I also realise that we cannot leave the game till the final moments and that's we will have to address in the season ahead. As a team we need to press hard right from the start and I am confident that we will be able to do so from our next game."

UP Yoddha's performance against the Giants statistically isn't the best, but what comes to their advantage is the fact that the last time they locked horns with Gujarat Fortune Giants, the Yoddha dominated the game with a comfortable 33-26 win.

The game is expected to be action packed and full of excitement as UP Yoddha and Gujarat Giants stand at number 7 and 6 respectively on the points table.

