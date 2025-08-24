PL: Everton celebrate 2-0 win in first game at Hill Dickinson as Forest hold Palace

Liverpool/London, Aug 24 Everton marked a historic day with a 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion in the first-ever competitive match at Hill Dickinson Stadium while Nottingham Forest battled to a 1-1 draw away at Crystal Palace.

At Everton's new home, goals from Iliman Ndiaye and James Garner sealed a memorable win. Full debutant Jack Grealish played a starring role, assisting both goals. His delightful cross midway through the first half allowed Ndiaye to prod home the opener. Then, shortly after the break, he teed up Garner, who stormed in from left-back to strike low into the bottom corner from 25 yards.

Brighton had early chances, including Kaoru Mitoma's volley that clipped the bar and Danny Welbeck's miss from close range. Jordan Pickford, however, was in fine form, saving a Welbeck penalty in the second half after a handball by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and also denying Matt O'Riley just before the break.

Grealish left the pitch late on to a standing ovation, having become only the second Everton player to register two assists on his full Premier League debut for the club.

Meanwhile, at Selhurst Park, Nottingham Forest came from behind to secure a point. Crystal Palace went ahead in the 37th minute when Ismaila Sarr swept in Daniel Munoz’s cross. Forest responded after the interval as Callum Hudson-Odoi latched onto Dan Ndoye’s through ball and rifled home an equaliser.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, unchanged from their win over Brentford, saw three of their four new signings debut from the bench. Forest nearly snatched all three points late on, with Igor Jesus hitting the post and Omari Hutchinson lifting a last-gasp effort just over the bar, but the match ended level.

