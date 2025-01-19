PL: Man Utd, Tottenham concede three goals each in defeats against Brighton and Everton

New Delhi, Jan 19 Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, two giants of English football who have struggled heavily this season, were handed heavy losses by the hands of Brighton and Hove Albion and Everton, respectively in game week 22 of the Premier League on Sunday.

David Moyes marked the start of his second tenure as Everton boss with a dramatic 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park, securing their first home victory over Spurs in the Premier League since his previous spell in charge over 12 years ago. A first-half blitz from Everton, including a brace of goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Iliman Ndiaye, and an own goal from Archie Gray, gave the Toffees a commanding 3-0 lead at the break. Despite late strikes from Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison, Everton held firm to take all three points.

The hosts dominated early, with Jesper Lindstrom and Vitalii Mykolenko impressing as wing-backs in a tactical reshuffle by Moyes. After a bright start, Everton seized control on 13 minutes when Calvert-Lewin, combining with Idrissa Gana Gueye, coolly slotted past Spurs goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky. Moments later, Ndiaye doubled the lead with a superb solo effort, leaving Radu Dragusin trailing before finishing emphatically. Everton’s third came from a Lindstrøm corner, met by James Tarkowski, whose header was inadvertently helped into his own net by Gray.

Spurs fought back after the break, but despite Richarlison's stoppage-time strike, Everton held on for a crucial victory, aided by an inspired performance from Calvert-Lewin, who celebrated his 57th Premier League goal for the club.

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion stunned Manchester United at Old Trafford with a commanding 3-1 win, maintaining their strong unbeaten run in the Premier League. Yankuba Minteh, Kaoru Mitoma, and Georginio Rutter were the heroes for the visitors, with the latter scoring the third goal after an error from United goalkeeper Andre Onana. Brighton’s pace and fluid attacking play proved too much for a lackluster United side.

Albion took an early lead after just four minutes, with Minteh finishing a fine cross from Mitoma. United equalized through Bruno Fernandes' penalty in the 21st minute, awarded after a foul by Carlos Baleba. However, Brighton regained the initiative in the second half, with Mitoma netting the go-ahead goal from Minteh’s pinpoint cross on the hour. Rutter sealed the win in the 76th minute, capitalizing on a mishap by Onana to score into an empty net.

Brighton’s clinical attacking play, particularly from Minteh and Mitoma, and their resolute defending earned them a deserved victory, extending their unbeaten run to seven games and lifting them into the top half of the table. United’s struggles continue, with the defeat marking another setback in what has been a challenging season.

