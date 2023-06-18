PM Modi extends wishes to Indian athletes participating in Special Olympics World Games

New Delhi [India], June 18 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the Indian athletes who are participating in the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin which kicked off on Saturday.

PM Modi took to Twitter to share a special message for the Indian contingent and wrote, "As the Special Olympics World Games commence in Berlin, my best wishes to the Indian contingent. We are proud of every athlete representing us at the games. May they shine brightly through their spirit, determination and resilience."

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Chairman Special Olympics Timothy Shriver were among the key attendees for an opening ceremony that featured local and international musical talent and a brilliant choreography display.

India's delegation was led by roller skater Aryan Nagalli, one of the most promising athletes who are part of the contingent for the World Games 2023.

Alongwith Nagalli, three more athletes from three different parts of the country led the line for the Indian contingent handball player Ankush Kumar, from Delhi, athlete Geetanjali Nagvelar from Goa and cyclist Kalpana Jena from Odisha.

Special Olympics Bharat organized a Send-off ceremony for the athletes and coaches departing on June 12 for the Special Olympics World Summer Games to be held in Berlin Germany from June 17 to 25. 198 athletes and unified partners and 57 coaches will participate in 16 Sports.

The official mascot of the world games is called 'Unity', the mascot a name chosen by Special Olympics athletes from around the world and whose heart shape was inspired by the official logo of the World Games that symbolizes togetherness and affection. The World Games Berlin 2023 motto is "unbeatable together," and that spirit infused is infused in the mascot.

